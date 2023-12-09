Alamogordo murder suspect to stay in jail until trial

Logan Jacobs is accused of shooting and killing Joe Romo, another city employee, at a city park.

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A former Alamogordo city employee will be staying in jail until trial.

Alamogordo police say Jacobs shot and killed Romo back in September. At the time of the shooting, both were city employees.

Officials say the two went to Hang Glider Park, where they had agreed to fight. That’s where police say Jacobs pulled out a gun and shot Romo.

“I don’t like the gun violence. We don’t like it’s not, they need to go at it a different way. Some people just should not have guns. They shouldn’t own them,” said Victor Preciado, Romo’s wife.

On Wednesday, police arrested Jacobs on charges of first-degree murder.

“We were happy that he was finally arrested, but it doesn’t bring our father back or husband back,” said Justice Romo, Romo’s daughter. “We’re glad that he is finally getting what he deserves.”

On Friday, Judge Stephen Ochoa decided to keep Jacobs behind bars until his trial.

“This shouldn’t even happen and it was preventable. We’re trying day by day,” said Preciado.

They say they worried for their safety during the month Jacobs wasn’t behind bars.

“Every day, because it’s just us. We don’t have nobody to protect us. They took that from us,” Preciado said.

Romo’s family says they will remember him for who he was.

“He supported us with everything that we wanted to do. He tried his best to make everything possible for us. We do miss him more than anyone can know,” said Justice.