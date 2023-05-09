Alamogordo Public Schools addresses circulating social media threat

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Alamogordo Public Schools issued a release addressing a Snapchat threat claiming shootings and bombings will be carried out on Wednesday, May 10 at unspecified schools in unspecified cities.

Although the threats do not mention Alamogordo, they are reaching local Snapchat users.

The Alamogordo Police Department and Otero County Sheriff’s Department are aware of the threats and ask anyone with information to contact them at 575-439-4300. Again, there is currently no evidence to substantiate an actual threat that exists locally.

Alamogordo Public Schools will have an increased police presence Wednesday as a precaution.

The Chaves County sheriff also recorded a Facebook live addressing the same threat.