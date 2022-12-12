Albuquerque activates warming center due to winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque has activated a warming center due to winter weather conditions.

The warming center will be staffed by volunteers and city staff with de-escalation and Narcan training. The center will also provide hot soup and other snacks to guests.

When the warming center closes in the evening, guests will be offered transportation to the Westside Emergency Housing Center to stay safely overnight.

Albuquerque Community Safety is able to transport anyone on the street and in need to the warming center. Call 311 or 911 lines for dispatch.

Mesa Verde Community Center will operate as a warming center on Monday, Dec. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Depending on the weather, city officials will evaluate the need to keep the warming center open on Wednesday.

Mesa Verde Community Center is closed for regular programs on Monday and Tuesday. Youth who attend the Mesa Verde after-school program will be transported to Cesar Chavez Community Center.