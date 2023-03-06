Albuquerque activists gather to protest nuclear weapons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several activist groups gathered at Morningside Park Sunday afternoon to protest nuclear weapons.

The groups said they want to see an end to nuclear weapons as a whole to create a safer future for the world. They want the national labs in the state to stop developing nuclear weapons.

“Of course, Sandia Lab is a weapons laboratory and very important to the economy of this state, however, we believe that their brain power should be put to great use – there’s many other issues human beings face,” said Bill Tiwald with Veterans for Peace. “We wish they would stop doing the research on creating more nuclear weapons.

Tiwald was the protest organizer and said the war in Ukraine has brought the decades-old concern to the forefront once again.

Click on the video above for the full story.