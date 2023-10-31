Albuquerque adjusts homeless outreach as cold weather moves in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sub-freezing temperatures have arrived in Albuquerque.

“Every year we prep for this,” said Maria Wolfe, the city’s Homeless Innovations officer.

Wolfe says they have already added an 8 p.m. pickup time for the bus that shuttles people to the Westside Emergency Housing Center.

“For those who thought they wanted to stay in town, and then it gets colder – they can jump on the shuttle and get out there to shelter,” Wolfe said.

She said the shelter is set to get new beds within the next month to help stave off the bed bug issue.

35 beds will also be dedicated to homeless men on a referral-only basis at the Gateway Center. It’s part of the city’s plan to expand the use of the newly-renovated space in the old Gibson Health Hub.

“We always keep that housing first idea in front of our minds,” Wolfe said. “But in the meantime, we have to find shelter, especially when it gets cold.”

The Gateway Center is still only operating with 50 beds for women only. The good news is that 30% of their first clients have already transitioned into other, more permanent, housing.

Lastly, the city says now is the time to donate old coats, hats, and especially socks. The city says you can make donations at City Hall, and they’ll get warm clothes to the groups that get them to people in need.