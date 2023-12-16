Albuquerque Animal Welfare collects dog houses to help keep animals warm

Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department is collecting donated dog houses and giving them away to low-income families across the metro.

A lieutenant for the department says they cite dozens of people a year for leaving their dogs out without shelter — and a lot of those citations are given out in the winter. But instead of citing the owners, they’d rather help them out.

“The simple rule of thumb is if you’re cold, they’re cold, bring them inside,” said Lt. Allen Hargis.

So far, the city has received about 200 donated houses for pets.

Clayton Albuquerque, a local building company, also chipped in — building and donating 100 dog houses. The Albuquerque Woodworkers Association also custom built dozens of dog houses.

Just last weekend, Hargis gave away about 35 dog houses to people in the city who needed them. He said he would much rather do that instead of giving out citations.

It’s against the law to keep your animal outside without shade or shelter. So far, Animal Welfare has issued 33 citations for it. Those could mean a $500 fine or up to 90 days in jail.

If you are moderate or low income, you can apply for a free dog house on the city’s website. If you are interested in donating a dog house, click here.

The city is also giving out straw to put in those dog houses. Straw has a hollow center so it makes great insulation for your pups.