Albuquerque Animal Welfare sets kitten and puppy shower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Animal Welfare says they need your help with supplies needed to accommodate an upcoming uptick in intakes.

Now through April 30, the department is hosting a virtual kitten and puppy shower.

Officials say you can help by donating items listed on their Amazon baby registry.

All you have to do is go to the wish list on Amazon.com, type in Kennel Kompadres and look through the items.

You can also drop off donations at one of the department’s shelters. Click here for a full list of locations.