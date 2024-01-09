Albuquerque Animal Welfare to offer free neuter surgeries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is set to take reservations Wednesday for free neuter surgeries for dogs and cats.

The department is taking reservations online for 150 free surgeries. The free surgeries are available only to Albuquerque residents and you must have proof of residency.

A few other stipulations apply too. For one, dogs and cats must weigh 2-90 pounds. Pet owners may make reservations for no more than two dog or cats to take advantage of the free service.

If you’re a dog and/or cat parent wanting to take part in this, click here to make an appointment.