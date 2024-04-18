Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority asks for rate increase

Officials say rates would still be lower than in some comparable cities.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority is asking for a 12% monthly increase in base water and sewer rates.

If approved, the combined water and sewer bill for a typical single-family household would go up by around $6 per month.

The last rate increase happened in July 2022. The Water Authority argues that customers continue to pay less than those in comparable cities like Tucson, Denver, Colorado Springs and Austin. They also say it’s significantly less than Rio Rancho and Santa Fe.

A board meeting will take place May 8 to address this proposed increase. If they approve the increased rates, you will see it reflected in your August bill.

The Water Authority proposed raising rates last year. They last raised rates in 2022.

MORE: