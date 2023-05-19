Water, sewer rates won’t change in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you live in Bernalillo County, including in Albuquerque, you won’t have to worry about your water and sewer rates rising in the next year.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority voted Thursday to keep water and sewer rates the same over the next year.

This comes after the Water Authority enacted a 5% increase last July.

They expect to operating costs to be $248.4 million and project investments to total $103.5 million over the next fiscal year, beginning July 1.

Some of the planned project costs include:

$33.3 million for sewer pipeline replacement

$19.1 million for drinking water treatment plant upgrades

$8.8 million for continued rehab of the community’s wastewater reclamation plant

The Water Authority says the utility’s rates are the lowest in the region, compared to places like Tucson, Denver, Austin, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe.