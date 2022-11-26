Albuquerque Boy Scout Troop selling pre-made Luminarias for holiday season

It’s luminaria season in Albuquerque!

Local Boy Scout Troops 395 and 1395 are making sure no house is left behind – even if homeowners don’t have the time to make dozens of luminarias themselves.

“We’re filling, folding, rolling, delivering all of that, so it saves people so much time, and it makes them really happy that we keep it up,” said Eagle Scout Michael Whitford.

The troop assembles several thousand luminarias every year for its annual fundraiser. Scouts set up assembling lines to fill paper bags with sand, fold the tops, and store them in a shipping container before it’s time to deliver them to customers across the metro. Every luminaria also comes with a small candle.

Troop leaders say they’ve been struggling to keep up with demand the past few years.

“We usually sell out every year, so we sometimes have to make some extras,” Whitford said.

Troop officials say the annual fundraiser has been happening since at least 1990. Proceeds from the sale help fund most of the troop’s activities throughout the year.

“It’s how we fundraise for all of our events, for our camping trips, for our gear, all of it, so this is really what makes our money for us,” Whitford said.

Troop officials say deliveries will start going out the second or third weekend of December. They say they have a lot of repeat customers who sometimes order luminarias for the entire neighborhood.

Scouts say they’re glad to take part in such a beloved New Mexican holiday tradition.

“I think it like makes us one with the community,” said scout Olivia Withrow. “I think it’s a really good way to put our name out into the community, and just make sure that people know that we’re still here and we’re strong.”

Residents in the Huning Castle neighborhood near Old Town Albuquerque say the Boy Scouts’ hard work does not go unnoticed every year.

“We do love that the Boy Scouts put up the whole neighborhood,” said Melissa Frankel. “Just that everybody in the community as a whole that participates in it, is wonderful.”

The troops are offering online ordering and free delivery (if you order at least 2 dozen). Click here to learn more.