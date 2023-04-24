Albuquerque business owner speaks out on fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque business owner confirms he shot and killed an intruder, after fearing for his life.

The business in the International District hasn’t even opened up yet, and now it’s the site of an investigation from Albuquerque police – who are calling it a “justifiable homicide.” The business is near Zuni and San Mateo.

APD says early Saturday morning, the business owner shot and killed a man who allegedly had broken into their shop. Police have not identified that man.

The business owner didn’t want to go on camera Sunday as the investigation is on going, and for his own protection. But he told KOB 4 he’s glad APD is classifying this as a justifiable homicide, because he says he was simply defending his new shop.

The smoke shop on Zuni near San Mateo has not even opened yet, but new owners say there have already seen two break-in attempts. The latest leading to Saturday’s deadly shooting.

The shop owners invited KOB 4 inside Sunday to show the bizarre way they say the alleged burglar broke into their store.

According to the shop owner, there was a hole in the wall just big enough for a man to crawl through. So, one of the owners started sleeping at the store after the first break-in attempt.

He says he was woken up around 3 a.m. by an odd scratching sound coming from the side wall. Little did he know, a man had been tunneling his way through the wall. About an hour later the man broke through.

The shop owner says the man was waving a large hammer and an axe or a chisel when he stood up, and that was the moment he says he feared for his life.

He says he grabbed his gun and told the man to get out, or he will shoot. Instead of leaving the way he came in, the shop owner says the other man walked toward him swinging, so the shop owner opened fire and called the police.

The owners have boarded up the hole and will be installing more security cameras soon.

APD says detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office as they continue to investigate the business owner’s claims of self-defense.