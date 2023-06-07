Albuquerque celebrates Pride Month with new bus design, balloon glow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City leaders are celebrating Pride Month with a new look – turning a bus from ABQ Ride to ABQ Pride.

City leaders say it’s the first of its kind for the city. It will be out at the Pride parade on Saturday, and on various routes throughout the month.

“I think the symbolism is fairly obvious, but we might walk through some of them, each heart represents a different aspect of LGBTQ+ pride. And we also of course have our skyline and our pictures of pride events which is just awesome,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

City leaders also raised the rainbow flag on Civic Plaza. They also announced a “Pride Glow” for Friday night, which will feature balloons at Balloon Fiesta Park.