Albuquerque children receive free coats and toys at weekend giveaway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some members of a motorcycle community went to an Albuquerque elementary school to make sure students stay warm this winter.

The Los Capellanes group and school staff hosted a free coat and toy giveaway at Matheson Park Elementary School. There was also a surprise appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“It’s building community partners that we have with these wonderful people,” said Deborah Pohl, community school organizer. “You can see the families come in, we’re family.”

Organizers say they handed out more than a hundred coats and toys all within the first hour of the drive.