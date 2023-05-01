Albuquerque City Council to address landlord registry, other issues Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council will address a possible landlord registry and other issues Monday evening during their regular meeting.

Among the ordinances to be discussed is “O-22-59,” also known as the “Residential Rental Database Ordinance.” The ordinance would require landlords to enroll in this registry.

Other ordinances include approving the Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan and creating a parking offense for vehicles with multiple automated speed enforcement fines concurrently in default.

Read the full agenda and access the ordinances below.