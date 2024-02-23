Albuquerque city councilors approve ‘poop patrol’ for public, private property

"Defecation happens. Whether you like it or not, defecation happens," Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said at a council meeting Wednesday evening.

“Defecation happens. Whether you like it or not, defecation happens,” Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said at a council meeting Wednesday evening.

According to Fiebelkorn, there is only one public toilet in all of Albuquerque. It’s at the Uptown Transit Center.

So, when you’re homeless, where do you go when you have to go?

There are other public toilets, but again, Fiebelkorn says the Uptown Transit Center toilet is the only one run by the city that is available 24/7.

At last count, last year, more than 3,800 homeless people were living in Albuquerque.

Fiebelkorn says there were 400 calls to 311 last year for service to clean up human feces. The majority of those callers had to clean it up themselves.

So, city councilors unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night that would hire a contractor to start scooping poop on both public and private property. The program will be operated through 311.

Officials said to just call 311, report it, and the city will get their contractor out there.

As a reminder, this is only for human waste. There is a law in place that says you need to clean up after your dog, and you can be fined if you don’t.

The “poop patrol” resolution passed Wednesday only included funding for the program until the start of the next fiscal year, on July 1.