Albuquerque Comic Con happening this weekend

Organizers say you'll be seeing, "Doc, we gotta go back!" after Albuquerque Comic Con. That is a hint as to who is coming to the Albuquerque Convention Center this weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some big movie and TV stars are in town this weekend for Albuquerque Comic Con happening at the downtown convention center.

It starts Friday and will be jam-packed with panels and meet-and-greets. Among the celebrities coming to town are Samantha Smith from Supernatural and Transformers, Tom Welling from Smallville and Lucifer and Christopher Lloyd – or Doc from “Back to the Future.”

We got to talk to one of the celebrities Friday morning. Click the video above to see that interview and learn more about Comic-Con.