Albuquerque Community Safety hiring for new positions amid expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Community Safety recently broke ground on its headquarters and is expanding with some new hires.

ACS handled around 31,000 calls in their 18 months in existence. They act as a third branch of public safety and respond to low-threat calls, such as behavioral health crises, welfare and mental-health checks and helping homeless people.

