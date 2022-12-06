Albuquerque considers new ‘noise cameras’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city councilors are expected to discuss automated noise enforcement cameras Monday evening.

The cameras are similar to the speed cameras already in operation, but to capture noise – specifically cars violating the city’s noise ordinance, like vehicles with modified exhaust systems.

Some councilors have proposed a pilot program to get the cameras in place, test the new technology, and track data. The legislation says it could ease the burden for police officers to focus on higher-priority calls while still cracking down on the city’s noise ordinance.

The program is up for final action from city councilors. The specifics will be developed if the pilot gets off the ground.

Meanwhile, with the speed camera program in place, the city has issued more than 24,000 citations from the end of May through November.