Albuquerque doctor offers stroke prevention tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — May is Stroke Prevention Awareness Month and an Albuquerque doctor is offering some tips to remember and help you B.E.F.A.ST.

B.E.F.A.S.T. stands for the following:

Balance and difficulty

Eyesight changes

Facial drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time

“The longer the brain doesn’t have a blood supply, the worse a cell gets damaged, so get your loved one to an emergency room as fast as possible,” Dr. Nishiena Gandhi, a neurologist at Optum NM, said.

According to the CDC, around 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke each year. However, 4-in-5 strokes can be prevented.