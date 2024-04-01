Albuquerque dog park could be sold for almost $1 million

The Albuquerque City Council is considering deeming Coronado Dog Park not essential for the city. It could be sold for almost $1 million.

If the council declares that the park is not essential for municipal purposes, that will free the park up to be sold.

The ticket price is $975,000. The city got it appraised in February.

In the meeting agenda, it says the Real Property Review Board recommended late last month that the park be declared non-essential and sold. The park sits in District 2, which is Councilor Joaquin Baca’s district.

The president of the Wells Park Neighborhood Association, Doreen McKnight, feels like the city made the decision without the community.

“We really had no idea that it was already on the table for the dog park to be sold. And then it would be heard as an executive communication with the city council this week, we actually hear about that through the media,” McKnight said. “So it’s kind of disappointing, because I think, you know, in the past, we’ve had pretty open conversations with the city about or at least tried to about the dog park.”

KOB 4 reached out to the city to find out why they made the decision. They said the city is in the process of making new dog parks at Santa Barbara-Martineztown Park and Wells Parks, so the community can have those amenities but in more residential areas. They went on to say any funds for the sale would be reinvested in other parks in the area.