Albuquerque dogs dress to impress at ‘Mutt Masquerade’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Marble Brewing hosted its annual “Mutt Masquerade” where dogs were dressed to impress in their best costume.

Ghouls, goblins, and tons of slobbery, four-legged creatures was found Sunday in the metro.

“Her name is molasses sugar, because she’s so sweet.”

And while they look sweet, there were serious competitors in this year’s costume contest.

“Take it pretty seriously training, like every morning. She has her glass of raw eggs, running up the stairs every morning, so yeah, she’s a she’s a fit pup,” said Syndey Wort, owner of Jabbin Hosie.

Jabbin Hosie the Boxer is just one costume found at Marble Brewery in downtown Albuquerque. There were lobsters, oompa loompas, and even break dancing dogs, but the humans were just as excited.

“I mean, I love dressing up, so anytime I get an opportunity I take it,” said Kelly Ard, in Supergirl and Batman costume.

The contest has three categories: Most Creative, Marble Themed, and Best Group. And while Halloween spirit was on display – so were some four-legged friends looking for their forever home.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch partners with Marble Brewery every year to hold an adopt-a-thon.

“This is one of our Gilmore Girl litters because we name all of our litters in theme, so, this is Laura– she is looking for her forever home, and there’s hope. Oh, we don’t we don’t want to talk about it right now cause we’re so shy about it, but she’s a litter of six that came into us,” said Sarah Hefferen, executive director of Watermelon Ranch.

And we even saw a family grow.

“Well, I saw her on Facebook and then I was like I just fell in love with this. I was like I have to get her, and then we drove all the way from Rio Rancho just to see her, and then I saw her and then I was like ‘ oh my goodness, we have to get her first that was gonna take her,'” said Madison Beitler.

And $1 from every pint sold at the brewery during this event will go to Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

Winners:

Best Homemade/Most Creative Winner: Margot who was a bush and her human was Edward Scissorhands.

Best Group/Human & Pet Winner: Sawyer who was a Beagnik and so was his human aka “Beatnik.”

Marble Theme Winner: Sushi – Marble beer distributor.