Albuquerque extends sprinkler play at city parks due to heat wave

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that they will be extending sprinkler play in city parks through Friday, July 21 due to the continued triple-digit heat.

Sprinkler play was part of Operation Cooldown last weekend and was a huge success for the community.

Sprinkler play will be available at the parks listed below beginning Tuesday, July 18, through Friday, July 21, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Singing Arrow – 12929 Piru Blvd SE

Loma del Norte Park – 7511 Burke St NE 87109

Jeanne Bellamah Park – 11516 Summer Ave NE

Barelas Park – 801 Barelas Rd SW

Wednesday, July 19

Snow Park – 9501 Indian School Rd NE

Westgate Community – 1901 Valley View Dr SW

Tres Placitas Park – 10600 Pueblo Pl NW

Jade Park – 6402 San Francisco Rd NE

Thursday, July 20

Los Duranes Park – 2920 Leopoldo Rd NW

El Rancho Atrisco Park – 2720 Ladera Rd SW

Holiday Park – 11710 Comanche Rd NE

Dennis Chavez Park – 800 Dan Ave SE

Friday, July 21

Mesa Verde Park – 7900 Marquette Ave NE

Bennie J Aragon Park – 1413 Catalina Pl SW

Quigley Park – 2801 San Pedro Dr NE

Roosevelt Park – 501 Spruce St SE

City officials selected the parks above because they either offer the city’s summer lunch program or are located close to a community center to allow better access for children enrolled in city programming. Pool fees and splash pad hours are back to standard pricing and operations.​