Albuquerque extends sprinkler play at city parks due to heat wave
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that they will be extending sprinkler play in city parks through Friday, July 21 due to the continued triple-digit heat.
Sprinkler play was part of Operation Cooldown last weekend and was a huge success for the community.
Sprinkler play will be available at the parks listed below beginning Tuesday, July 18, through Friday, July 21, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
- Singing Arrow – 12929 Piru Blvd SE
- Loma del Norte Park – 7511 Burke St NE 87109
- Jeanne Bellamah Park – 11516 Summer Ave NE
- Barelas Park – 801 Barelas Rd SW
Wednesday, July 19
- Snow Park – 9501 Indian School Rd NE
- Westgate Community – 1901 Valley View Dr SW
- Tres Placitas Park – 10600 Pueblo Pl NW
- Jade Park – 6402 San Francisco Rd NE
Thursday, July 20
- Los Duranes Park – 2920 Leopoldo Rd NW
- El Rancho Atrisco Park – 2720 Ladera Rd SW
- Holiday Park – 11710 Comanche Rd NE
- Dennis Chavez Park – 800 Dan Ave SE
Friday, July 21
- Mesa Verde Park – 7900 Marquette Ave NE
- Bennie J Aragon Park – 1413 Catalina Pl SW
- Quigley Park – 2801 San Pedro Dr NE
- Roosevelt Park – 501 Spruce St SE
City officials selected the parks above because they either offer the city’s summer lunch program or are located close to a community center to allow better access for children enrolled in city programming. Pool fees and splash pad hours are back to standard pricing and operations.