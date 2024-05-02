Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center receives $70K grant for lobby remodel

Albuquerque's Family Advocacy Center serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, survivors of homicide, and others going through personal tragedies.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dan Humbles is a horticulturalist in Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“I’ve been doing this for gosh, almost 40 years now,” said Humbles.

Feeding the passion he found for it when he was a kid.

“I climbed a tree when I was 12, and I asked my mom what kind of tree it was, and she didn’t know. So she sent me to the library and I learned that it was a sycamore tree, and I’ve kinda been learning ever since,” Humbles said.

His crew’s main responsibility is planting around city parks, and taking care of plants at the Sunport and city hall.

But he recently signed on to a new project at Albuquerque’s Family Advocacy Center. It serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, survivors of homicide, and others going through personal tragedies.

The state’s Crime Victim Reparation Commission recently awarded about $70,000 for a lobby remodel.

“Things like peace lilies, which represent hope and rebirth, eucalyptus which have an awesome healing smell to them in their fragrance, aloe vera which is actually one of our more native species,” said Humbles.

Humbles understands more than just the plants, he understands the healing journey too. He lost his younger sister, Hilarie, to violence in 2017.

“She was very talented, she was an incredible artist, had a heart of gold, and was just a decent person all around,” Humbles said.

Humbles says he and his family visited the Family Advocacy Center many times. He says the advocates became more like family, even after his sister’s case went cold.

“They really fought for us, you know, to get information from the DA and the detectives investigating the case – it made it more of a personal connection for us,” he said.

But he’ll never forget his first visit there.

“It’s funny because there weren’t any plants there. And that was one of the first things I said, I’m like you guys need some plants down here to liven it up and bring positive energy to you,” said Humbles.

This week, he changed that for good. His team filled planters with the hand-picked delivery, complimenting the new furniture, fresh paint job, and other upgrades.

APD Victim Liaison Manager Terry Huertaz knows victims will find comfort in that perfection.

“It’s just such a wonderful, trauma informed, victim centered opportunity for us to now have this where people come in, and have been traumatized, and just start their healing as soon as possible,” said Huertaz.

Hundreds will pass through here for a dose of healing energy.

“I think it’s just such a beautiful and special way that Dan is honoring his sister,” Huertaz said.

Something he is honored to be a part of.

“I know when people first go there they’re in a pretty bad spot, and I’m hoping that these plants can help start to generate some positive vibes in their life,” said Humbles.