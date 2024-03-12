Albuquerque family left shaken after drive-by shooting

It was a quiet Saturday morning in an east Albuquerque neighborhood until a family was woken up by gunshots.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a quiet Saturday morning in an east Albuquerque neighborhood until a family was woken up by gunshots.

Marissa Prada said she quickly checked to make sure her two children were OK. When she came back into her room, she found a bullet.

“There was a bullet in the window ledge and so there is this huge indent in the wall, where you can see where the bullet came in,” Prada said.

Prada owns a local publishing company and has been very outspoken about gun violence, but she doesn’t necessarily believe this was a targeted attack.

“Whether or not they were targeting my house, four bullets went somewhere, four bullets went somewhere in this neighborhood that I love with all these people who have kids and families,” she said.

Prada told police she wants to press charges, and she wants whomever opened fire on her house to fae consequences.

“I’m sick and tired, is anyone else sick and tired of the gunshots in Albuquerque or has it just not affected you yet,” she said.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the shooting. A neighbor had surveillance video that appears to show the shooter’s car. If you recognize the car in the video, call Albuquerque police.

Prada says APD hasn’t assigned a detective to her case yet. KOB 4 reached out to police to get an update on the investigation, but we didn’t hear back.