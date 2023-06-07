Albuquerque family Pays It 4ward to victim advocate after son’s 2001 death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In tonight’s episode, KOB 4 helps an Albuquerque family Pay It 4ward to a woman in Santa Fe who has stood by them for more than 20 years.

Randy and Sandra Miller say the only way they were able to go on without their son was with help from victim advocate Francine Garcia.

“Our son was murdered in 2001 in Albuquerque,” said Sandra. “Our lives just came to a stop.”

“It was like three days after my birthday, June 23. I think of him every day in the morning and evening and say a few words to him and try to go on,” said Randy.

At just 20 years old Travis Miller was gone.

“At the darkest time in our lives, Francine came into our lives, and she has been our contact for 20 years,” Sandra said.

Checking in on the Millers and providing updates on the people responsible to Travis’ death – as they were sentenced, sent to prison and recently released.

“What’s even more than that was how much she cared,” said Sandra. “It takes a special person to do what she does.”

“She’s very compassionate. I’ll make it short, she’s an angel,” said Randy.

An angel who thinks the Millers are in Santa Fe for a quick visit and lunch. But it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

Watch the video above for more.