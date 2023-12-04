Albuquerque family searches for stolen mini English Bulldog

An Albuquerque family are desperate for answers after their mini English bulldog "Harley" was possibly stolen.

“We’re so devastated, and we’ve been just barely holding it together for I guess five days now,” said Nichol Kemble.

Harley and Sullivan belong to Nichol and Josh Kemble.

The Albuquerque film workers often travel for work, and they found a dog-sitter on Rover – an online service connecting pet owners to pet caretakers, but they booked her privately.

Last Tuesday, the Kembles got a call – Harley was gone.

“We can’t imagine our lives without that dog,” said Nichol.

At first, the signs they put up said “missing dog.” Now, they say “missing/stolen dog” because there is new information, growing suspicion.

“There have been some rumors,” said Nichol.

So, KOB 4 talked to the dog-sitter who lives in a northeast Albuquerque. She declined to be part of our story but says she had a medical emergency last week, and went to the hospital.

She asked a neighbor to let the four dogs in from the backyard, and he found the expensive purebred bulldog was missing.

Then, when the dog-sitter got back from the hospital:

“(She) discovered that her home had been broken into. So I think the assumption was that the dog was taken,” Nichol said.

She says she filed a police report.

But, the dog-sitter has a restraining order. One of them filed against her shows neighbors have expressed “concerns about the treatment of dogs,” after one dog was found nearly choking to death after it got stuck on a gate latch.

Police decided it appeared to be an accident.

“Pets go missing all the time. Pets get lost all the time, but when it’s you and your family, it’s tough,” said Nichol.

The Kembles are just hoping someone might have seen Harley, as they hope for answers.

“I hate this. Alive or dead, we just want closure somehow,” said Josh.

The Kembles say they plan to file a police report on Harley’s suspected theft Monday, and they are offering a $1,000 reward for info leading to finding Harley.

Anyone with information is asked to email: bringharleyhomeabq@gmail.com.