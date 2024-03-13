Albuquerque fans gather to cheer on the Lobos
Lobo fans show up and show out at the Mountain West Conference Tournament, but there are still plenty holding it down here in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Lobo fans show up and show out at the Mountain West Conference Tournament, but there are still plenty holding it down in Albuquerque.
KOB 4 visited a group of fans at Spectators Bar and Grill Wednesday night as they watched the game.
“I think basketball is like a game of swings, and the Lobos are ready to swing up. They’ll win the next two games at least,“ said George Pohl, a Lobos fan.
Lobos lost to Air Force at The Pit last month. That was a tough one to swallow because Air Force pulled ahead by one point.
Fans at Spectator are hopeful they learned a lot from the game. They say this is their redemption round.