Albuquerque Fire Rescue now helping investigate Ruidoso fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire are well over 65% contained, the attention is turning toward investigating the cause of each.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s Investigations Division is assisting with that investigation. That includes AFR’s accelerant detection dog Wheezy and her handler, Lt. Gunderson.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms trained Wheezy to detect six different types of accelerants. Those are liquids that could be used to start a fire.

The FBI is asking the public for information on who could’ve started these fires.

