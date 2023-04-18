Albuquerque firefighters find dead body while battling brush fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say that a body was discovered during a seemingly routine call for firefighters in southeast Albuquerque Sunday afternoon.

Now, about 24 hours later, it is officially a homicide investigation.

As firefighters worked to put a brush fire out behind a tree near Buena Vista, they found a body Sunday. That’s when APD was called to the scene.

Police officials say the body was burned so badly, it’s been hard to identify the victim.

This all happened in broad daylight in a high-traffic area. CNM has buildings across the street, and there are also homes nearby.

KOB 4 spoke with a neighbor in the area. She says it’s unsettling to walk out her front door to crime scene tape.

“We didn’t know anything, we didn’t hear no gunshots, we didn’t hear anything, we just saw the ribbon and that was it,” said Martha Baldenado. “It’s kind of scary, it’s kind of scary because you don’t know what’s going on.”

This investigation is still in the early stages.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.