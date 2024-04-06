Albuquerque gears up for spring fire danger, flooding risks

Red flag warnings come along every spring, but this year Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials are putting an extra focus on preparing for them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Red flag warnings come along every spring, but this year Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials are putting an extra focus on preparing for them.

As the warmer temperatures set in, fire danger isn’t the only issue departments have to pay attention to – the Rio Grande will be rising again in no time.

Local agencies have been working behind the scenes for months to make the bosque more pleasant, while also decreasing the fire risk.

“Removing a lot of the fuels that could become problematic, and maximizing the opportunities for, you know, safe and enjoyable play down here for people that are going to be recreating in the area,” said Lt. Robert Arguelles with the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

Arguelles said that so far this spring, it’s been working.

“Thus far, we have received a number of outside fire calls, but not near as many in the bosque as we normally have. I think that’s been because of a lot of different concerted efforts,” Arguelles said. “It’s done a huge job of helping to open up sight lines. So now people can get a better view of how beautiful this area can be down here. And it also helps for the potential dangers for the area.”

However, a great winter of snow in New Mexico could mean a busy start to summer for local first responders.

“I anticipate we’re going to see some pretty good water flows down in here,” Arguelles said. “And that’ll mean we’re going to have more people down here checking out, playing in the water. And that’s going to be more water rescues for us, so we’re definitely preparing on both fronts.”

The thinning is about to be completed in the Tingley area, but crews have miles more to go – including in the Rio Bravo area.

Officials are also asking that if you see anything suspicious in the bosque, including homeless encampments or excessive litter, report it.