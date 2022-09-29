Albuquerque Grecian Festival starts Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Slip on a fun costume, get some baklava and say “Opa!” as you dance this Friday night for the start of the Albuquerque Grecian Festival.

The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, with music, food, dancing and shopping to support the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church. Church tours will also be available throughout the festival, which will run throughout the weekend – October 1 and 2.

The festival is at the church and will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. October 1 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 2.

Admission is $5 but $2 for seniors age 62 and over – and free for active duty military, police, fire, EMT personnel, veterans and kids age 11 and under.

More information is on the festival’s website and in the video above where Steve Stucker showed off some Greek treats his wife made.