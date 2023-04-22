Albuquerque hosts Senior Prom at Taylor Ranch Community Center

“Once you give me an idea, I’m gonna run with it – and we ran with it,” said David Vargas, one of the masterminds behind this year’s Senior Prom.

Vargas is also the recreation coordinator at the Taylor Ranch Community Center, where a row of hot rods was set up to welcome the prom-goers.

Vargas said they had one another Senior Prom before the pandemic hit, but couldn’t do it again until this year. This year’s prom theme was the Roaring ’20s.

The event featured music by Paul Pino and the Tone Daddies.

