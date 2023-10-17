Albuquerque Isotopes announce new ownership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes announced Tuesday its new ownership partner, Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The Isotopes will remain in Albuquerque as the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. General manager John Traub plus other current front office staff will continue leading the team.

Ken Young, the current president and owner of Isotopes, will remain with the Isotopes in an advisory capacity.

Young and Mike Kodyke partnered with the City of Albuquerque to kick off the Isotopes in 2003.

Since then, the Isotopes have consistently led the Pacific Coast League in attendance. To date, more than 11 million have reportedly entered the gates of Isotopes Park in its 20 seasons.

“I could not be prouder of the Albuquerque Isotopes and grateful to our fans and community here for their unwavering support over the past 20 years,” Young said. “I know that John Traub and our fantastic front office staff will continue to show tremendous dedication to the club, city, and our strong partnership with the Rockies. The next chapter of our club’s history is in excellent hands with the team at DBH, who share our commitment to bolster the franchise in service of the fans we know and love.”

Diamond Baseball Holdings owns and operates several Minor League baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.

DBH officials say they want to elevate the fan, player and community experience by investing in technological innovations and expanding the activation of the park. However, they didn’t share any further details.

Pending the consent of the league and meeting other standard closing conditions, the transaction will likely be completed quickly.