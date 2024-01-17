Albuquerque Isotopes GM talks upcoming job fair

We're not far away from the 'Topes kicking off their season and they need to fill some positions. Here is how you can get a job very soon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’ve ever wanted to work for the Albuquerque Isotopes, your opportunity may be coming this week with their upcoming job fair.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Isotopes are hosting an in-person job fair. It’s taking place at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Among the positions they’re hiring for are ushers, security, pro shop attendants, videoboard operators – and even a mascot performer. In other words, you could become Orbit.

Isotopes General Manager John Traub stopped by Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming job fair.

See the full interview in the video above to learn more or click here.