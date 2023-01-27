Albuquerque Isotopes hiring for 2023 gameday positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes announced Friday they are accepting applications for gameday positions for the 2023 season.

The positions are seasonal gameday opportunities necessary for Isotopes Park to operate. Most of the positions run from early April through mid-October.

The application process is primarily online. You can find instructions and a full list of positions by clicking here.

Applicants can also pick up and drop off applications at the park’s admin offices from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Blank applications are below for the Isotopes positions and concessions positions: