Albuquerque Isotopes’ home opener preview

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes have their home opener Tuesday, April 4, at The Lab, Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the official first pitch goes out at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

For the first night, the Isotopes have giveaways, special foods and merchandise and a special appearance from one of our own. Steve Stucker will throw out the ceremonial first pitch pre-game.

Learn more about what to expect from the home opener by viewing the video above or clicking this link.