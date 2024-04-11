Albuquerque Isotopes homestand preview: College Night, Mariachis

The Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico are returning and there are specials for college students in the upcoming Albuquerque Isotopes homestand. They gave us a preview.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes are set for another homestand this weekend and there are plenty of special events and promotions going on for it.

The Isotopes are inviting college students to the park Thursday for College Night. DJ Spunjy Hicks will spin the tracks outside McKernan Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. Game time is 6:35 p.m.

The Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico return Saturday. They’ll be giving adult Mariachis ponchos to the first 3,000 fans age 16 and older.

Then, Sunday, they’re giving out Jackie Robinson celebration hats to the first 1,000 fans.

