Albuquerque Isotopes host Easter candy hunt on the field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of children ran across Isotopes Park Sunday for some holiday fun ahead of the game.

Isotopes’ employees spread out hundreds of pieces of candy on the field for the pre-game Easter candy hunt.

“It’s become a tradition when we’re home that we have an Easter candy hunt on the field with the kids,” said John Traub, general manager for the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Another Easter candy hunt in the books at Isotopes Park! pic.twitter.com/eV6n2fxdQw — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) March 31, 2024

The Isotopes took on the El Paso Chihuahuas afterward. Sometimes players even find pieces of candy during the game.

“We do a sweep to make sure everything is picked up, but every once in a while, you know, you might have a little, tiny bite-sized candy bar in right field,” Traub said. “People put it in their back pocket for maybe a seventh-inning snack.”