Albuquerque Isotopes partner with Locker 505 for ‘clothing caravan’

The Isotopes are partnering with Locker #505 to help them fulfill their mission of providing clothes for local kids in need, especially as we approach the holidays.

The Isotopes are hosting a clothing caravan. You can drop off donations at the Isotopes Pro Shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, in support of Locker 505.

The donations will help the student clothing bank restock their shelves with new and gently used clothing.

Forest Stulting, of the Isotopes, stopped by to talk about the Clothing Caravan.