Albuquerque Isotopes preview upcoming homestand

Fireworks, Bark in the Park, it's all coming up in the next homestand for the 'Topes! Here's a preview.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a week on the road and the Savannah Bananas coming in, the Albuquerque Isotopes are taking back The Lab.

Starting Tuesday, the Isotopes are on a 12-game, 13-day homestand. They’re kicking it off with $1 hot dog night. Then, Thursday is the first matinee game. Forest Stulting of the Isotopes says they won’t call your boss if you dip in for that 11 a.m. game.

Friday and Saturday will feature fireworks while Sunday is Bark in the Park.

Walker Buehler will play in some of the games as well.

Learn more details in the video above and here.