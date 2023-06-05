Albuquerque Isotopes previews big week ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes are bringing back the iconic Mariachis to kick off a big week at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

The Isotopes are playing Sugar Land in a six-night homestand. For the first night, they’ll transform into the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico and give flags to the first 2,000 fans. It’s also a Tuesday so there will be tacos and more.

Sunday will be Pride Night as the City of Albuquerque wraps up its Pride Week. In the preceding nights, they’ll be giving out hats and magazines and doing fireworks too.

Albuquerque Isotopes‘ General Manager John Traub talked with Gabe Salazar about what you can expect this week at The Lab.