Albuquerque Isotopes set to continue partnership with nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’ve ever been at an Albuquerque Isotopes game and purchased a hot dog, a soda, or some sort of concessions, did you know some of your money was going toward supporting nonprofit organizations?

This season, alone, the Isotopes say 10 nonprofit groups combined to raise $405,731 working concessions at Isotopes Park. The program has been going on for all 20 seasons of the team’s existence and groups have cumulatively raised more than $4 million in that time.

Now, the Isotopes are putting the call out for any groups interested in raising money working concessions for the 2023 season. Groups must work a minimum number of games and will then split the net proceeds with the Isotopes.

Any interested groups can contact Brad Six at 505-222-4032 or Brad.Six@oakviewgroup.com