Albuquerque Isotopes share 2024 promotional schedule

If you're feeling a little chilly, here's something to warm you up: Baseball in the summertime. Officials from the Albuquerque Isotopes stopped by to talk about what promotions they have going on this season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may be dreaming of warm summer nights at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque and the 2024 promotional schedule might get you there.

Forest Stulting, of the ‘Topes, stopped by to talk about some of the highlights coming up this season. He discussed the new promotional nights and the fan favorites set to return.

Learn more here or in the video above.