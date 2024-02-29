Albuquerque Isotopes show appreciation for truckers

The Isotopes are reminding truckers that they're truckin' with them through some efforts to show their appreciation for them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes are telling truckers, “We’re Truckin’ With You,’ to thank them for the work they do.

The Isotopes are thanking not only the truckers but also people working dispatch and as dock workers and mechanics.

The ‘Topes on Thursday are visiting ABF to provide box lunches in partnership with Raising Cane’s and the New Mexico Trucking Association.

Gabe Salazar talked with Johnny Johnson of the NMTA and Michelle Montoya, of the Isotopes, about this in the video above.