Albuquerque Isotopes talk big nights ahead at the park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s hot outside but still the place to be maybe Isotopes Park for some baseball in the good ol’ New Mexico summertime.

The Albuquerque Isotopes have some big events coming up over the next few weeks. First up is Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night, July 28, against the Sacramento River Cats.

The next night, July 29, it’s the famous Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night from Blake’s.

Then, July 30, the Isotopes will be giving away free, special lunch bags to the first 2,000 fans.

There will be youth jerseys and fireworks for the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico on August 4 and 5, respectively.

Forest Stulting, of the Albuquerque Isotopes, stopped by to tell us more about what's coming up.