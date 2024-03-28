Albuquerque Isotopes unveil new LED stadium lighting

John Traub, the general manager for the Albuquerque Isotopes, says fans are in for a treat this year.

Team leaders unveiled new LED lights Wednesday night, ahead of Friday’s season opener. The lights are brighter, easier to maintain, and come with a lot of features like color-changing technology and audio synchronization.

“When we hit home runs, when we win games, you know, different colors – the lights are going to do all the little dancing and motion and movement all over the place,” Traub said. “It’s going to be so much fun to watch.”

But the roughly $840,000 upgrade is not just for entertainment. It’s also to improve visibility on the field.

“Last year and, you know, a few years prior, we were a little bit dim in certain areas. With LED lights, they’re just so much more vibrant,” Traub said.

It’s an upgrade Major League Baseball is requiring at all major and minor league stadiums, along with bigger clubhouses, new training and nutrition spaces, and locker rooms for female officials.

“What we’re trying to do is have everybody have a uniform standard if you will, because so much is now focused on player development, weight development, and nutrition,” Traub said.

Traub said they’re still working on those locker room upgrades. He said they already replaced the field last year, but the lights are really changing the game.

“We always try to elevate that fan experience and keep the ballpark looking fresh and feeling new, and even though it’s an older facility, shoot, technically it was built in 1060,” Traub said. “You wouldn’t know that by walking in these gates.”

Traub said that Isotopes Park is a role model for other ballparks in the country. They won a model franchise award last year, honoring both the team’s facilities and community involvement.

The Isotopes will kick off their season against the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday at The Lab.