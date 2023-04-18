Albuquerque lands state funding for public safety, homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There were winners and losers that came out of the legislative session, and Albuquerque walked away as a winner with $100 million in funding for some high priority projects.

“We got more funding than we have ever gotten before,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The city will break the spending into three categories: public safety, housing and homelessness, and other cultural improvements.

$5.5 million will go toward a new fire rescue training and response center at Coronado Park. Mayor Keller says that’s enough to at least convert the land over to the new usage.

“That property might have multiple phases associated with it, so the good news is this is enough for tangibly doing something, but it’s probably not enough to do all the phases we’re looking at,” said Mayor Keller.

There’s about $10 million allocated for the Gateway Center. It will go toward the medical respite facility, sobering center, and first responder drop-off area.

“What that allows us to do is finish out all phase one and allows us to do the design for phase two. So, again, a big chunk of actual work that can be done now, and I believe we’re only about $10 million short for the entire project,” explained Mayor Keller.

The list also includes $1.5 million for a youth homeless shelter, and about $2 million to redevelop the now-vacant Walmart on San Mateo and Central. Walmart wants to take six months to try and sell it, then the city can step in.

“We’re going to take the next six months, look at the funding that we have, work with the community and come up with a proposal,” said Mayor Keller.

The city also got $10 million to tackle the arrest warrant backlog.