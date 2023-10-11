Albuquerque man accused of crashing into school bus wants to drive again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last year, more than a dozen students were riding the bus home when a speeding Mustang rammed into their school bus.

The school bus driver said the driver responsible for the crash was street racing. Several children were sent to the hospital.

The man accused of causing the crash, Mario Perez, wants to get back behind the wheel again. Perez was allowed to wait for his trial at home, under the condition that he cannot drive.

A new court filing shows he wants to change that in order to drive to and from work. He also wants to be allowed to pick up his own children.

The state did not oppose the motion. KOB 4 asked the district attorney’s office why. A spokesperson shared a statement that they do “not oppose that because Mr. Perez was not under the influence at the time of the crash.”

The district attorney’s office pointed out the ultimate decision will be up to a judge. Perez’s defense is arguing that Perez has been following the rules for more than a year now.

A court hearing to decide on driving privileges has yet to be scheduled. Perez’s trial for child abuse resulting in harm for 17 children is expected to happen late this year or early next year.