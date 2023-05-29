Albuquerque man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they’ve charged a man for shooting and killing his girlfriend over Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in southeast Albuquerque outside Carlos Gonzalez’s apartment on Louisiana Boulevard.

Authorities say Gonzalez is facing a murder charge for killing his 18-year-old girlfriend — Areli Rodriguez. They say he claims the shooting was an accident.

Gonzales reportedly walked out of his apartment with his gun in a “firing position,” and some people tried to wrestle the gun away, fearing for their lives.

Police say he then fired the gun during the struggle.

Gonzalez also shot a second victim, who survived his injuries.